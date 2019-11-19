By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, more than five dozen local residents had visited Havasu Regional Medical Center. They weren’t feeling ill, but they were certainly curious.
The visitors stopped by the hospital to learn more about the Impella device, billed as the “world’s smallest heart pump.” They watched as demonstrators and HRMC medical personnel threaded the tiny snake-like device through a mannequin’s groin and into its heart to keep the heart pumping.
The hands-on education unfolded inside a large semi-truck trailer parked at HRMC’s campus. It housed a mobile lab designed for doctors and nurses to learn more about the Impella and for laymen to see the device in action. The truck and lab are based in Phoenix. Its one-day visit to Havasu was arranged courtesy of Abiomed, the Impella’s manufacturer.
“Patients are curious about what the Impella can do. But we also want all hospital personnel to completely understand what it is and how it works. That’s why we’re doing this training today,” said Lou Jones. She’s a registered nurse and HRMC’s director of cardiovascular services. “When we have a patient in the hospital with the Impella, we want every staff member to know about the device and how to properly care for the patient.”
Who benefits
Ryan Perkins, the hospital’s marketing director, said doctors Fadi Atassi and Roberto Cervera are members of the heart team at HRMC. Perkins said both doctors use the innovative device to help patients undergo procedures that would be too risky to perform without the miniature heart pump. It is inserted through an artery in the groin or shoulder and then advanced directly into the heart chambers. The Impella keeps the heart pumping.
Atassi was on hand Tuesday morning to demonstrate how the Impella functions. He said he’s used the slender Impella for seven patients since the device was implemented at HRMC in September. He estimated he would use the Impella for patients two or three times a month in the future.
“The Impella supports the heart during procedures for people with weak hearts – it propels blood through their hearts. A person with a strong heart muscle probably wouldn’t need it,” Atassi said.
Jones noted that high-risk patients have better outcomes when the Impella is used.
“It is less invasive that other options. The patient needs less medication for the procedure and recovery time is shorter,” she said.
As Atassi and Jones were explaining the features of the Impella, members of Native Air’s flight crew entered the mobile lab for a look-see. Atassi and Jones explained that air ambulance medical attendants were also trained how to care for patients after the Impella has been inserted.
“When a patient has an Impella – let’s say they need a heart transplant – then we have to fly them to Phoenix. That’s an hour or an hour-and-a-half flight. The Impella will keep their heart pumping all that time and the Native Air people know how to take care of them,” she said.
Regional benefits
The Impella mobile lab also educated medical professionals beyond Havasu, Perkins said. A group from Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City visited Tuesday morning.
“They don’t have the Impella at their hospital, but they wanted to know what it is and how it works. If they have patients who need it, they can send them here (HRMC) instead of Las Vegas. Being closer, it’s so much easier on the patient and their families,” Perkins said.
Atassi and Jones agreed, explaining that having access to the Impella in Havasu negates the need for local patients to travel far for the procedure. It eliminates travel, lodging and the stress of keeping the home fires burning.
“That’s what we’re trying to do here at HRMC – take care of everybody in every way we can,” Jones said. “We’ve even taken care of pets. When someone pulls up in an RV and they’ve had a heart attack, we take care of their dog until they get better. And I know Dr. Atassi has even driven patients home. We do everything we can to look after our patients.”
As a smaller community of about 58,000 people we are really lucky to have such wonderful Doctors available in Lake Havasu City. I have been going to Atassi for many years and he is one of the finest I have ever met. And there have been significant improvements at our local HRMC. Care has become 1st class.
