A Bullhead City man was arrested Monday after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies learned that he may have employed a 17-year-old girl at his strip club in Fort Mohave.
Deputies say that a witness reported seeing the juvenile working as an exotic dancer at “Dream Girls,” which is owned by 67-year-old Edward Beasley.
Detectives in plain clothes entered the club, according to the sheriff’s office, and allegedly confirmed the juvenile’s presence at the location.
Authorities served a search warrant at “Dream Girls,” and Beasley was arrested after further investigation in the case.
As of Tuesday, Beasley remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond on charges of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. He has also been charged with one count of violating previously-ordered probation.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Tuesday evening. A request for further information in the case to Sheriff’s Officials was unanswered.
The sheriff’s report gave no indication that Beasley knew the victim was a minor while she was employed at his business.
