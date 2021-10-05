Mohave County Search and Rescue officials rescued an 81-year-old resident in the area of Bill Williams River on Saturday, after his vehicle suffered a flat tire.
The victim left his family in his four-wheel drive vehicle at about 8 a.m., and his family had been uncertain of where he was going.
The family was able to track him using a mobile phone app, and found his last known location in the area of Bill Williams River on Saturday afternoon.
Family members searched the area for the victim, and contacted Search and Rescue officials. A Department of Public Safety air rescue helicopter was dispatched to the area, and the victim was ultimately found in the Bill Williams area.
Rescuers helped the victim return to a Mohave County command post, unharmed.
