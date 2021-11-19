A man reported missing by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was found dead a few hours later.
On November 19, MCSO sent out a press release stating that Kenneth Rutledge was last seen Tuesday at his home on Thrasher Drive. A few hours after the release was sent out the Sheriff’s Department sent out an update that Rutledge had been located, deceased.
MCSO did not give any further information about where Rutledge was found or cause of death.
