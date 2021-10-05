A Kingman family that disappeared under “suspicious” circumstances last month has been found alive and well in New Mexico.
Police have sought information in the family’s disappearance since Sept. 11, when they left their home. Erika Allison, 36, Joshua Martinez, 30, and Psymon Kelly, 17, were believed to have gone camping in the Bullhead City area for a weeklong excursion.
Two weeks passed before extended family members contacted the National Parks Service.
According to investigators in the case, the family left their home without a mobile phone and without Martinez’ medication.
Allison, Martinez and Kelly were entered in the National Crime Information Center as missing persons on Sept. 29.
The Kingman Police Department announced on Monday that the family was found alive and unharmed in New Mexico.
Their relatives have been notified, and investigation in the case was closed this week.
