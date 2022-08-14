YUCCA —The body of a 84-year-rold Yucca man was found Saturday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit.
Carlos Pena was found in the desert just three miles from his home, according to a social media update by the search and rescue group.
Recent storms created some hazards in the desert surrounding Yucca, with flowing washes and muddy ground.
Officials said foul play is not suspected, and they believe he succumbed to the elements. According to the initial information from the search, Pena didn’t drive, and was known for going for walks in the area.
His body was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner.
Officials had been searching for Pena since Aug. 2, when he was last seen in Yucca near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. During the search, they had assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Western Air Rescue Helicopter.
