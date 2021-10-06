A Lake Havasu City man who was reported missing more than three months ago was found deceased in the desert on Wednesday.
An operator of an off-road utility vehicle located a red truck and a deceased individual in the desert approximately 3.7 miles east of State Route 95 and Cattail Cove State Park on Wednesday, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
The individual contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and they responded to the scene. Upon arrival, MCSO deputies recognized the vehicle to be a match of a missing person report from LHCPD.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., detectives with LHCPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the area and discovered a red Ford F-150 that appeared to have been stuck in the desert. A deceased male, identified as Joseph Saldana, was located in the driver’s seat.
Joseph Saldana was reported as missing on July 1, 2021, after he failed to return home on June 28. He left his residence in his red 1999 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate CNA0245, and his family had been unable to contact him by cell phone.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating this case, and the death does not appear to be the result of criminal activity, police say. Saldana’s body has been turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the family has been notified.
