After a fire scorched 27 acres in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge last fall, hundreds of trees were lost. While not all of those trees have been replaced, a good many new ones were planted March 7 at Mesquite Bay North.
More than 70 volunteers turned out to help plant 300 young Coyote and Goodding’s willow trees, said Wildlife Refuge Specialist Joey Saccomanno. The willows that were planted are “poles” that were harvested from existing trees in the refuge.
The new trees will help that riparian section of land bounce back from the fire’s damage, he said. In the future, the newly-planted trees will provide food and shelter to the area’s wildlife.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout for the planting,” said Jude Gilford. She’s the vice-president of the Friends of the Refuges organization.
Gilford said individuals, families and others of all ages helped, including Sunrise Rotary Club members, Community Presbyterian Church members, Havasupai Elementary School and Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center staff.
More tree planting events are planned in the next few weeks, but many of the March 7 volunteers have pledged to return and get the job done.
“We’re not seeking more volunteers at this time. But this effort let us clearly see that people in Havasu are willing to help, so refuge staff will plan other public work projects on the refuges,” Gilford said.
Saccomanno said Daren Holcombe, one of the volunteers, explained why he showed up to help plant trees.
“He told me, ‘It brings a tear to my eye to see the turnout and the work accomplished today.’ Daren is an off-roader and a boater who uses the lake. He said he appreciated the opportunity to give back,” Saccomanno said.
