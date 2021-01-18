Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a fugitive yesterday when witnesses allegedly reported her to be hiding from police in a neighbor’s yard.
Officers were called Friday night to the Palisades Drive home of Katina A. Williamson, 48, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. According to the police report, officers found Williamson, and discovered that she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
Williamson was wanted in Linneus, Missouri on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, under a warrant issued in 2016. Williamson was also wanted on two warrants from Lake Havasu City Consolidated Court, filed in 2016 and 2018, on charges of failure to comply with a court order.
As of Monday morning, Williamson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. In addition to her warrants, Williamson has been charged with counts including aggravated assault, domestic violence, threats, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
