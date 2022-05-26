Boats will begin packing Lake Havasu today and the city will be teaming with tourists for a three-day weekend that serves as the unofficial start to the summer.
Memorial Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year in Lake Havasu City – along with Labor Day weekend and the Fourth of July. Havasu will certainly be filled with visitors as boats pack onto the lake and fill the Channel today through Sunday. Some of the largest hotels in Havasu are already completely booked up for the long weekend, but some local hoteliers say they are having a little trouble filling up their rooms this year leading up to a holiday they are typically booked solid for.
Last year was a banner year in Havasu with record tourism numbers throughout the year, and Memorial Day weekend was as busy as ever. But Havasu’s situation was not the norm across the nation. According to AAA’s Memorial Day Forecast, 36.2 million people traveled 50 miles or more from their home over the three-day weekend in 2021 which was 6.6 million fewer travelers than the 42.8 million in 2019 prior to the pandemic. This year, AAA is predicting a bit of a rebound with 39.2 million travelers for Memorial Day nationally.
Lake Havasu City didn’t experience a drop off in tourism last year and Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon said he expects another strong year in 2022. Concannon said the bureau expects to see a similar number of visitors and boats in Havasu as last year, but potentially more Bed Tax revenue produced for the city due to a slight increase in hotel rates over 2021.
“Memorial Day travel is showing strength all across the country this year and in my conversations with our stakeholders, I’m hearing full occupancies and higher rates, with very few cancellations,” Concannon said. “Even with the higher gas prices, AAA is predicting record numbers of road travelers this weekend. In our community, those boats and larger vehicles usually have the resources to weather a spike in gas prices.”
Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo said the London Bridge Resort booked for the last rooms available for this weekend about two weeks ago. She said Memorial Day weekend is also when Kokomo really starts hitting its stride for the summer – with live entertainment both day and night planned over the holiday weekend.
“We look forward to seeing all of our returning families and boaters,” Gallo said. “Memorial Day is always exciting for us because it is the start of our boating season. So we get to welcome back all of the guests who stay with us every year.”
Brian Powell with Nautical Beachfront Resort said the resort has been about 90% full for Memorial Day weekend for a while now, and over the last few weeks the remaining vacancies have filled up. He said on Thursday morning that the Nautical is now completely booked for the three-day weekend.
“There are going to be a lot of boats and a lot of people,” Powell said. “Our water park is going to be busy, the beach bar, pool bar, and everything is going to be very busy this weekend.”
Crystal Nunez with the Hampton Inn in Havasu said they are nearly sold out for the weekend as well. The Hampton Inn is requiring minimum three-night stays for Friday through Sunday, and Nunez said late Thursday morning that just eight of their 173 rooms are still available. Nunez said the Hampton has sold out rooms for Memorial Day weekend ahead of time in the past, but it isn’t too unusual to have a few spots left to fill leading up to the holiday.
But other hotels have a significant number of rooms still available leading into the weekend.
General Manager Audrey Hoyt said the Quality Inn still has roughly 111 of its 177 rooms still available on both Friday and Sunday, which she said is “really soft.” Hoyt said the Quality Inn was nearly booked up on Saturday at one point, but they have seen quite a few cancellations recently. Hoyt said Thursday that she lowered the prices and has been able to refill some of Saturday’s cancellations. But she doesn’t normally have to make such adjustments over Memorial Day.
“Usually when you are coming up on a holiday weekend somebody will pick up a room as soon as somebody cancels, but that is not happening,” Hoyt said.
Mike Vaishnav, owner of Travelodge and Sway Hotel in Havasu, said the expectation is always to sell out over Memorial Day weekend in Lake Havasu City. But he is more concerned about it now than he has been in the last six years.
Vaishnav said on Thursday that all of his available rooms would typically be booked by now, but he still had roughly a quarter of the 89 rooms between his two hotels available.
“Personally, I think I might have priced myself a little bit out of the market, so I’ve had to drop my prices,” he said. “Now my prices are less than last year, and I think demand is also less than last year. We haven’t sold out quite yet, however it’s still Thursday and we do get a lot of last minute bookings. People do make last minute plans, especially to a drive-to market like Lake Havasu. So it’s not over until it’s over. It is going to be busy, there is no doubt about that. It just might not be as busy as last year – that is my feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.