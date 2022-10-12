A $1.35 million mobile health services unit will officially become one of the most expensive vehicles in Mohave County next month, after multiple delays due to supply chain issues over the past year.
County officials agreed to purchase the vehicle under a proposal by County Supervisor Jean Bishop last November. Now, changes will be needed to the vehicle’s chassis and design if the vehicle is going to remain on schedule for delivery to Mohave County next month.
A contract for the vehicle, paid for through federal grant funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, was awarded to Maryland-based Global Enterprises Inc. But by December, records show that county officials received multiple project delay notifications from the company due to supply chain and production issues in the automotive industry.
In December, Global Enterprise officials informed the county that the vehicle agreed upon in the initial contract had been sold, and was no longer available for purchase. According to county records, components required for the vehicle were unavailable due to supply chain delays, and requested the opportunity to build the county’s new vehicle from scratch, to be delivered within 224 days.
The county initially agreed to extend its deadline for the vehicle’s delivery from March to June of this year. But in February, Global Enterprises officials notified the county that a chassis for the vehicle had also been met with delays, and would not be available until this autumn.
In August, however, Global Enterprises informed the county that company-wide shortages would require further delays. The vehicle’s expected chassis would not be available for more than 12 more months.
Earlier this month, the company proposed exchanging the chassis originally agreed upon for a new Ford E450 chassis for the county’s new mobile health services vehicle - an exchange that may allow for the company to meet its deadline under its contract with the county.
According to county records, the new chassis will be provided at no additional cost to the county.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the altered arrangement, and accept the new vehicle for delivery by next month at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
When it arrives, the vehicle will be used to provide healthcare screenings, information, and to connect county residents to medical services throughout underserved or rural areas of Mohave County.
