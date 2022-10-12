A $1.35 million mobile health services unit will officially become one of the most expensive vehicles in Mohave County next month, after multiple delays due to supply chain issues over the past year.

County officials agreed to purchase the vehicle under a proposal by County Supervisor Jean Bishop last November. Now, changes will be needed to the vehicle’s chassis and design if the vehicle is going to remain on schedule for delivery to Mohave County next month.

