A critical piece that has been missing from the mental health services offered in Lake Havasu City fell into place earlier this month.

Community Health Associates expanded into Mohave County beginning Oct. 1, starting with a Crisis Mobile Team here in Havasu. The Crisis Mobile Team is a 24-7 service capable of responding to anyone experiencing a mental health, drug or alcohol crisis – anywhere in the city. The team’s stated goal is to take care of the immediate crisis, then to assist the person experiencing the crisis with navigating the mental health system to find the help that they need. The Crisis Mobile Team’s services include crisis interventions, crisis counseling, verbal de-escalation, and information and referrals to existing mental health services for ongoing treatment.

