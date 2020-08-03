Temperatures approached 120 degrees as a heatwave swept through Lake Havasu City this past weekend. Now, lower temperatures are on the horizon, but rain could still be just a fond memory for the next several weeks, if not longer.
“It should start cooling down by the weekend, with highs in the 100s,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to fall to 109 degrees Wednesday, with wind speeds as high as 18 mph and evening lows of about 83 degrees. Thursday and Friday highs will be near 106 degrees, before rising Saturday to about 109 degrees.
“It’ll be much cooler than last week, but we won’t expect any rain until at least next week,” Steele said.
Arizona’s monsoon season began last month – a time of year when humid Pacific coast air begins to flow into low-pressure desert regions of the Southwest. According to Steele, the Havasu region sees rising moisture in the air, which has been known to keep Havasu’s excessive heat at bay. This year, the monsoon has been slow in coming.
“This time there’s no moisture in the air, and there’s high pressure overhead,” Steele said. “We can usually see monsoon weather taking place through September or October. It hasn’t really started up yet, but we still have a few months to go.”
And for Havasu residents, some rain would be a welcome relief. Despite excessive precipitation in the Havasu region earlier this year, Steele says that Havasu has not seen rain since April 13.
