Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine arrived in Mohave County just in time for Christmas, and hundreds of residents are expected to be vaccinated before the end of the year. But distributing the vaccine is a monumental task, and the timeline to distribute the vaccine to everyone who wants it remains murky.
It is clear, however, that most people will be waiting well into 2021 before the vaccine is offered to them.
Arizona is following Centers for Disease Control guidance in using a phased distribution approach in order to vaccinate priority populations as quickly as possible. The Arizona Department of Health Services has identified three phases for distribution, with three subcategories in the first phase.
As doses of the vaccine began arriving in Mohave County last week they are being doled out to people in the Phase 1A population. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said that means healthcare workers and emergency medical service workers are getting the first of the doses, while long-term care facility staff and residents are also included in 1A.
Burley said there are approximately 6,000 residents of Mohave County who are included in Phase 1A.
That indicates that the first shipment of vaccine should be enough to offer vaccinations to nearly everyone in that category after the county was allocated 5,700 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment.
Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson said on Tuesday that Havasu received all 1,000 doses of vaccine that it had requested in the first shipment. He said that HRMC will be able to administer about 100 doses per day.
But even if the first shipment is enough to cover the Phase 1A population, it is still unclear when the county would be able to move on to the next phase. Burley said those directives will come from ADHS, which is hoping for the state to move through the phases more or less simultaneously in an effort to stop people from potentially jumping in line by going to neighboring counties to get vaccinated.
“ADHS will be directing the movement through the phases based on feedback from local health officers, and other agencies involved in the vaccination process and the availability of vaccine,” Burley said.
Burley said on Tuesday that Mohave County has not been notified about when more vaccinations will arrive locally, or how many. She said that will ultimately depend on how many are sent to Arizona, and how ADHS distributes its allocation.
Burley said the Public Health Department is working to get as much information about the vaccine and vaccine distribution out to the public as quickly as possible, and will give updates as they learn more. She said the most current information will be available on the county website in the Coronavirus Response Hub, as well as general information about the vaccine and answers to frequently asked questions.
Phases and tentative timeline
Although only a small portion of the population is eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A, more and more people will be eligible in 1B and 1C.
Phase 1B will offer the vaccine to education and childcare workers, protective services occupations, essential services and critical industry workers, adults with high risk conditions in congregate settings, and adults 75 and older.
Burley said ADHS is currently collecting data about the size of the group 1B population in Mohave County.
Phase 1C will include adults 65 and older, along with all adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.
All of phase one is tentatively projected to continue until spring of 2021.
Vaccinations are expected to be available to the general public in phases two and three, which are projected to start in late spring and through the summer.
Burley said that the time frames for each phase may vary from the projections depending on the availability of the vaccine and the amount of time it takes to distribute the vaccinations in each phase.
