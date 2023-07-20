Officials from the town of Queen Creek gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the first installment in a controversial Colorado River water transfer agreement - By using it to water grass at the town’s Desert Mountain Park.
But even as the transfer of those water rights seems to have been finalized this week, attorneys for communities on the Colorado River are still pursuing efforts to halt the transfer.
After four years of legal challenges from Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation approved the transfer of 2,033 annual acre-feet of fourth-priority Colorado River water this week from La Paz County to Queen Creek under a $24 million agreement. The grass may be greener on the other side for now, according to Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, but whether the Colorado River will continue to grow that grass could still be decided in U.S. District Court
“The legal battle is still ongoing in federal district court,” said Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter this week. “Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and the City of Yuma lost on their request for a preliminary injunction. But the larger legal battle to prove that this transfer failed to fully comply with (the National Environmental Policy Act) to take a hard look at the cumulative and prospective impacts on both the human environment and natural environment is yet to be decided by the court.”
Arizona counties bordering the Colorado River, as well as the City of Yuma, filed joint litigation last year in opposition to the transfer of Colorado River water to the town of Queen Creek. Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke recommended approval for the transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 2020, and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials chose to forgo an environmental assessment in the transfer agreement, on the grounds that it did not constitute a “major federal action” that would significantly affect any human environment.
But according to statements by Lingenfelter last year, the $24 million water transfer agreement from Cibola-based GSC Farms to Queen Creek may be an example of Central Arizona’s enrichment at the river communities’ expense - And with Colorado River restrictions looming, it sets a dangerous precedent for future fourth priority water transfer agreements to further deprive Western Arizona of its most valuable natural resource.
The possible precedent set by that agreement is one of the key reasons for an environmental assessment of Queen Creek’s water transfer agreement, according to Lingenfelter. Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and the City of Yuma will continue to pursue a court-ordered environmental impact statement of the deal, before that transfer can continue.
