The Hualapai Groundwater Sub-Basin could be depleted within the next 100 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey - and as Colorado River water restrictions take effect this year, communities throughout Arizona are seeking to preserve their groundwater resources as drought continues throughout the Southwest.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a letter to be sent to the Arizona Governor’s Office and the state’s legislature, calling for groundwater preservation measures to receive greater attention during the 2023 legislative session.

