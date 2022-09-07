The Hualapai Groundwater Sub-Basin could be depleted within the next 100 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey - and as Colorado River water restrictions take effect this year, communities throughout Arizona are seeking to preserve their groundwater resources as drought continues throughout the Southwest.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a letter to be sent to the Arizona Governor’s Office and the state’s legislature, calling for groundwater preservation measures to receive greater attention during the 2023 legislative session.
“More than 80% of Arizona communities have no groundwater management tools that they can use,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “The problem has been exacerbated this year, and will continue to be even more of a problem.”
According to a draft of the letter approved on Tuesday, the lack of groundwater management protections have posed uncertainty for both residents and businesses that may otherwise show an interest in rural Arizona communities. Those communities have long been unable to plan for future use or reliability of groundwater stores, county officials said, because those resources are not regulated or managed under the Groundwater Management Act.
That lack of measurement may lead to over-pumping of water, as has reportedly occurred at the Hualapai Sub-Basin - Kingman’s primary source of water - due to area agricultural interests.
Mohave County is now collaborating with Coconino and Yavapai Counties next year on a groundwater legislative proposal, which will be submitted to the County Supervisors Association of Arizona.
And according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, rural counties throughout the state now share Mohave County’s concerns.
“Mohave County is concerned about the Kingman area and the future health of the Hualapai Basin,” Lingenfelter said Tuesday. “We’re going as three medium-sized counties to push this in the next legislative session. We’ll be working with county staff to put together some kind of team meeting between now and the end of the year, to determine what to push in terms of legislation.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, who this year serves as president of the County Supervisors Association, was confident that the rest of the Association would lend its support for the measure next year.
According to the letter approved unanimously by the board this week, about 90% of Arizonans have indicated an urgency in water conservation in recent years.
