Through the duration of November, Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City Campus will be home to the Mohave Military Museum’s latest “O Say Can You See” exhibit.
In recognition of Veterans Day, MMM’s President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says the museum will honor veteran students and those still serving in the military through their on-campus presence.
MCC’s Dean of Student and Community Engagement Maria Ayon says her campus is “thrilled” to be the new hosts for the museum’s free exhibit. The mobile museum will be displayed in the campus’ Hodel Library adjacent to the library’s veterans center, Hernandez adds.
“Having tangible items on hand that tell stories of sacrifice, bravery and courage creates an environment of learning and transports individuals to that specific place and time,” Ayon said.
In addition to viewing the exhibit, visitors can also obtain a library card through the college. Ayon says community members have to present proof of a current mailing address at the library’s circulation desk.
The museum continues to seek out new locations that draw prospective visitors to various establishments within Havasu. Hernandez says this allows visitors to her museum to familiarize themselves with different areas of the city.
Since the museum’s previous exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Hernandez has received more military donations from the public. New additions include a photo album from the 100-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rosamond “Roz” Naylor, a World War II U.S. Air Force flight aviator bomber jacket from the father of resident Mary Knauff and Vietnam War helicopter photographs taken by U.S. Army veteran Bill Gierman in the 1970s.
“We have met many wonderful people willing to share their incredible histories,” Hernandez said. “While each story by itself is important and no story is too small, collectively, the exhibit is a powerful story of significance.”
Since its creation, the museum has gained recognition from the American Alliance of Museums, the Arts Action Fund and the Museum Association of Arizona.
Ayon says that through the state of Arizona, MCC is designated as a Veteran Supportive Campus. This status allows the college to continue their efforts in assisting their veteran students and their needs.
“We have over 200 veteran students at MCC,” Ayon said. “My hope is that they all feel heard and supported by our faculty and staff.”
To learn more about the Mohave Military Museum or to make a donation, contact Trudy Hernandez at mmmsalute@gmail.com or call 714-400-5191.
