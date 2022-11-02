Mohave Military Museum

The Mohave Military Museum held their aviation-themed exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport from September to October. For the month of November, the nonprofit organization is partnering with Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City Campus to bring their mobile exhibit to the local college for free.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Through the duration of November, Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City Campus will be home to the Mohave Military Museum’s latest “O Say Can You See” exhibit.

In recognition of Veterans Day, MMM’s President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says the museum will honor veteran students and those still serving in the military through their on-campus presence.

