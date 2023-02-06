Mohave Community College’s Board of Governors is considering the idea of providing student housing.
The college had this item on its agenda as the development of its facilities master plan moves toward completion and its plans to start a soccer program proceed.
“Based on the upcoming start (fall 2024) of men’s and women’s soccer, MCC is looking at housing options that may be available for student athletes, either on the Bullhead City campus or in partnership with an off-campus developer in a location near campus,” said James Jarman, executive director of college communications.
The trustees heard a presentation by the administration that included general information on the purpose and benefits of student housing, survey data, enrollment trends, student housing types and financing.
The board asked for additional information to be discussed at a later meeting. The board did not vote.
One board member who said she favored the college providing student housing was Diane Singer, trustee representing District 5. Singer said she believes student housing should be part of the student support structure.
“We have to do everything to support students — that’s what colleges do,” Singer said following the meeting. “We want them to graduate and we want to do everything we can to make that happen.”
A number of students, especially those who live in rural communities, make an arduous commute to the college, she said. Affordable housing in general is difficult to find. Data shows that if a student’s needs are met, he or she will have a better chance of succeeding.
She said the board was presented two financial models for how to pay for this housing. One model would be “virtually free” for the college and at no cost to the taxpayer.
“Student housing would pay for itself. I favor this. I think this would be a smart thing for our community to do,” she said.
The other model would have some cost, but would not be “really high,” she said.
“We’re doing a facilities master plan and student housing is a question colleges have to discuss, so in my view the timing was right for this (discussion) to come up,” she said.
The idea of student housing started with a discussion about student athletes, but the college wants to look at all students’ needs for housing.
Not all the trustees said they favored the college providing student housing.
Julie Bare, board chair representing District 2, said in a later interview, “The main mission of the college is to provide a two-year educational program for students who live within our communities and commute.”
Although she said she does not favor the college providing student housing at this time but is willing to listen to more information on the subject.
Susan McAlpine, trustee for District 4, said she was not in favor of the college providing student housing on its own. She liked the idea of partnering with the community.
Ashley Pascual, trustee for District 3, said she was willing to continue the discussion.
Mehdi Azarmi, chairman of MCC’s Bighorn Booster Club, said for the past eight years a group has been trying to “entice MCC” to have an athletic program to help retain the youth in the area.
Instead of the local soccer players attending colleges outside the area, MCC could recruit them to play for their program, he said. However, one requirement is the college would have to provide student housing.
He said he and a friend, Kenny Renfro, an investor who owns some property in Bullhead City, talked about the idea of building apartments near the college.
The idea has since come to fruition and the plans have been submitted to the city for final review, Azarmi said.
The project, which would offer the college some of the apartments for their athletes, is on the Bullhead Parkway, south of MCC’s Bullhead City campus. They expect the project to be ready to start grading in March.
The 47-acre property would be the site of a 142-unit apartment complex, Azarmi said. Phase 1 would contain 36 apartments.
Although MCC has not yet decided whether it wants to build student housing, Azarmi said they have offered 12 units — six upstairs and six downstairs — to MCC to house its student athletes.
But, he said the college is looking at other options too.
“There is nothing concrete yet on this; the college may find an alternative,” he said.
The college is holding a meeting to take input from the community on the facilities master plan as well as student housing.
“We’re inviting everyone to attend and receive an update on the FMP, which is currently being developed to ensure all college facilities meet the needs of 21st century students,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in a release. “The college would also like to receive public input regarding the potential of offering on-campus student housing options for students with housing needs.”
The forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will be based out of Bullhead City campus Building 600. Participants from other locations who cannot make it to Bullhead City are invited to the campus nearest them to take part via Zoom. In Kingman and Havasu, the public meeting will be in Room 508 on each campus, and those in northern Mohave County may attend the meeting in Building 400 at the North Mohave campus. The Zoom link is https://mohave.zoom.us/j/9694756999 .
