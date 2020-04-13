Mohave Community College employees across the board are in line for raises.
On Friday, the college’s governing board unanimously voted to approve a $595,069 compensation package for 2020-21.
The proposal was presented by Jennie Dixon, the school’s chief of human resources at the board’s online meeting.
Just under half of that amount — $255,960 — is due to a steep increase in health insurance premiums. That’s more than a 300% increase from 2018-19, when the premium hike cost the college $69,000. Dixon told the board that the hike is tied to the college’s high claims experience the past year.
The premium increase is $90 per employee per month, Dixon said. MCC is absorbing 100% of the increase.
The college has 78 faculty members, 100-plus associate faculty and 44 professional level employees at its four campuses.
The balance of the compensation package — $323,815 — will be distributed as wage increases:
• 1.8% individual pay increase for faculty, professional staff, support staff and Administration
• $1,000 salary schedule adjustment for full-time faculty
• $5 per load hour adjustment for adjunct faculty
• $1,000 individual pay adjustment for professional level staff
Dixon said the wage increases keep MCC’s compensation package competitive and cover cost of living increases.
Before the roll call vote occurred, there was no discussion from the board. However, board member Susan McAlpine did state for the record that the compensation package created a “philosophical dilemma” for her.
“We need to reduce the burden on the taxpayers,” she said, suggesting that MCC officials should look for other sources of revenue to cover increased compensation costs.
