Mohave Community College students affected by the pandemic stand to gain $500 to $750 each to cover costs such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
MCC officials report that the school will share all of a $1.9 million funding as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Although the college is only required to distribute half of the money directly to students, it will give all of it to MCC students.
“We feel that distributing this money evenly among as many eligible MCC students as possible will have the most powerful positive impact on them and our communities during this crisis,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
The announcement said the college has already distributed $500 and $750 payments to students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in spring semester at the college, for a total of more than $1 million. Most eligible students will receive $500.
Eligible CTE and Allied Health students will receive $750. CTE and Allied Health students are receiving more because their out-of-pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees. More money will be distributed to eligible students this summer.
The federal government allows colleges and universities to use half of the CARES money to cover institutional costs associated with significant changes in the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus. Officials at MCC said that since the college faculty and staff were already positioned to transition most classes to online learning formats, the college didn’t have significant costs tied to the conversion.
