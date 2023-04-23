Klippenstein

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein

MOHAVE COUNTY - Mohave Community College announced President Stacy Klippenstein has been selected for the Rural Community Leaders Fellowship program at West Texas A&M University.

According to a MCC news release, the RCL Fellowship program organizers at West Texas A&M stated that Klippenstein’s selection is a testament to his dedication and leadership in the field of rural community colleges. Klippenstein expressed his gratitude and honor at being selected for the program, stating, “This opportunity will allow me to share my rural community college experiences with the faculty and doctoral students at West Texas and assist in research focused on rural issues and leadership development.”

