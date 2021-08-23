All of the students in Lake Havasu City are officially back in class.
On Monday, Mohave County Community College students from across the county returned to the classroom for their first day of the fall semester. According to MCC Communications Director James Jarman 890 students were registered for classes Monday at the Lake Havasu City campus.
This is the first semester since the beginning of the covid in the U.S in March 2020 that MCC students have had the option to return in person to campus. The college has been in a form of distance or hybrid learning since March 26, 2020.
That enrollment number is up 11 percent from the previous year’s first day numbers at the Havasu campus, but Jarman says that the college expects the enrollment number to continue to grow.
“We are still signing students up for 12 week long classes that begin Sept. 13, and eight week long classes that begin Oct. 18,” Jarman said. “Also, our Fire Academy is accepting applications through Oct. 14.”
For many of the 890 students, like Sabrina Brimhall, Monday was their first day of college. Brimhall says that her first day was good if not a little abnormal since MCC is following CDC covid precautions like strongly encouraging the wearing of masks indoors.
“It is definitely weird not being able to see everyone’s expressions,” Brimhall said.
This was also the second “first day” for new Dean of Student and Community Engagement Maria Ayon.
Ayon said that the first day back at the Havasu campus was “invigorating” and has her hopeful that some sense of community will return after so much time spent apart.
“We are full of excitement to see our students on campus engaging with staff and faculty,” Ayon said. “My hope for students this semester is for them to have a sense of belonging in this new environment. We’ve been isolated and separated for some time now and I want students to know this is their community college.”
Just as with other colleges, Ayon says that MCC has a full week packed with activities to help welcome students back including Hot Havasu Nights this Friday night with free food, live music and a salsa recipe competition.
