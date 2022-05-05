A Lake Havasu City accused in a shootout with law enforcement last month has now been sentenced on previous felony charges, involving the alleged transportation of more than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine in Havasu last year.
On Wednesday, 48-year-old Juan M. Rodriguez was sentenced to 17 years in an Arizona state prison, even as he awaits trial on far more serious charges, according to reports from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office officials.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, was indicted last April on felony counts including transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during a drug offense. Rodriguez stood trial in Mohave Superior Court in late February, while he remained free from custody on $2,000 bond. But according to court records, Rodriguez left the superior courthouse in Kingman as his jury went into deliberations, and never returned.
The jury in his case found Rodriguez guilty on all counts, and a warrant was issued for Rodriguez’ arrest.
Rodriguez remained at large until April 1, when Arizona State Trooper Donald Shed allegedly saw Rodriguez failing to stop at a posted stop sign while driving in the area of Kingman. According to initial reports from law enforcement, Shed attempted to stop Rodriguez at the scene.
According to the report, Rodriguez fled for a short distance before stopping his vehicle. Law enforcement officials say Rodriguez, who was accompanied by passenger Tabitha Rubash, 21, refused Shed’s orders to raise their hands. The report says one of the suspects soon opened fire on Shed with a fully automatic weapon.
Shed was ultimately injured in the exchange, before Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly fled the scene. Rodriguez was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus, where he was believed to have fled into the nearby desert.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Rodriguez at the location, where another exchange of gunfire took place. During that exchange, Rodriguez was also wounded.
According to law enforcement, multiple firearms were found during a search of Rodriguez and his vehicle. Rodriguez was also allegedly seen hiding several items in the desert near where he was found. A search of the area yielded more than $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene, and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Rodriguez was then transported to Mohave County Jail, where he awaits a pending trial on his charges in reference to the alleged shootout with law enforcement officials last month.
New charges against Rodriguez now include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs.
Rubash, who was not taken into custody on May 4, and remained wanted by Mohave County authorities since the incident occurred. She reportedly arranged with her attorney, Phoenix-based Craig Orent, to surrender herself into custody after an initial court appearance on April 19.
As of Thursday, Rubash remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. She has been charged with counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on June 9 for a status conference in the case.
Rubash’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place May 24.
