Thanks to improving coronavirus numbers in the county, Mohave Community College brought student services back on campus this week.
About two dozen employees in total have returned to the four campuses to help students and community members with college applications, class enrollment, financial aid information, and answering any questions prospective students might have.
These services are being offered in building 200 on the Lake Havasu City MCC campus Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call 866-664-2832 before coming in person. All are required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and have their temperature checked before entering.
Enrollment for the summer semester begins March 29, and enrollment for fall classes opens April 19.
College advisors are not yet available for face-to-face appointments, but there is a designated Zoom meeting room on campus, so students can meet virtually with an advisor. Current students can also set up virtual advising meetings at home by visiting sso.mohave.edu/virtual-scheduling.
