Mohave Community College received $1.9 million from the federal coronavirus relief CARES Act, of which half will go to students who meet eligibility requirements.
Vaccination of the staff remains the greatest concern, according to Fred Gilbert, dean of the Kingman MCC campus and head of the MCC pandemic response.
“If we get people vaccinated, we can go back and our situation will change dramatically,” Gilbert said at the MCC governing board meeting Feb. 12.
Using information from models developed by various agencies, such as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Arizona, MCC is planning for the phased return of on-campus services, year-end events and the summer semester.
The models presented to the board are projecting a steady decrease of infections through April, May and June.
“We are tracking vaccinations very closely,” Gilbert said, adding to goal is “to build a herd immunity among staff.”
He said teachers are included in the 1B phase of the vaccination effort, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Mohave County.
In the meantime, MCC continues tracking cases, contact tracing and compliance. Hands-on staff and health professionals are on campus, and select science labs are held on campus with intense safety protocols. Student services are still remote and most employees are working remotely.
MCC is in the spring semester, with courses offered remotely. Summer registration begins March 29 and the hope is graduates will get to experience on-ground commencement exercises.
MCC has a new Chief Financial Officer, Sonni Marbury, who discussed the college’s finances.
She said the CARES Act money MCC received included a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) that has some money that must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 crisis, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
MCC received $1.9 million. The federal government allows colleges and universities to use half of the money to cover their own institutional costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus.
The college determined that providing 100% of the funding available for students to students who meet eligibility requirements will provide the biggest benefit to students and communities.
Based on eligibility criteria from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 2,000 MCC students qualified for the first round of funding distributed by the college during spring semester 2020.
A student is eligible for assistance if he or she is enrolled in at least one face-to-face course during the spring 2020 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.