Mohave Community College and Phoenix Truck Driving School have teamed to bring the opportunity to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License to Mohave County.
Residents of the tri-state region interested in getting paid to drive local routes, long hauls or travel across the country can sign up for the course that can be completed in as little as four-weeks, according to an MCC news release. MCC and Phoenix Truck Driving School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Kingman campus last week. Representatives from both institutions were present, along with representatives from DOT Foods.
“MCC greatly values our new partnership with Phoenix Truck Driving School. Doug Prall and his talented team from Phoenix Truck Driving School support our efforts to find new ways to train individuals in a high-demand field. This partnership focuses on improving the lives of individuals and providing an economic impact for our communities we serve,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said.
Phoenix Truck Driving School, also known as Phoenix Truck Driving Institute, has provided CDL training for more than a decade. The school offers a combination of classroom/online, range and on-the-road training. There is job placement assistance so students can have job opportunities before they graduate. For more information, call 888-481-2840 or visit KingmanCDL.com.
