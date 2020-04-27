Mohave Community College will not increase its portion of the county property tax next year.
The decision was made in large part due to the financial hardship the pandemic is causing residents and communities in the college district.
“The board feels, and I agree, this crisis has altered the current economic landscape of the district, and we as a college are in this with our communities,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “The college provides services to help improve the lives of our students and our communities, and right now we feel that not raising the college portion of the property tax rate is the correct decision to make for everyone.”
He also points out that wise fiscal management has left the college in a position to absorb the loss of the approximately $500,000 that a tax increase would have raised to help MCC cover the rising costs of college services required to serve more students.
If the college had raised its portion of the property tax levy, the owner of a $200,000 home in Mohave County would have paid $3 more on their property tax bill next year versus the college not raising the rate.
In May 2019, MCC’s governing board approved a 2% hike, which was forecast to raise $494,224 for fiscal year 2019-2020. The district’s total primary property tax rate is 1.3255%. Arizona Revised Statues make it possible for community colleges to increase property tax levies each year by 2% over the prior year’s amount.
