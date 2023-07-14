Its Procurement Department is soliciting proposals as Mohave County prepares to distribute revenue received through opiod litigation settlements. A grant program and process proposed by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley was approved during the July 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Kingsley told the Board that the county has taken in about $1.1-million in settlement money thus far with intent to distribute about two thirds of that, $700,000, in year one of what he called a pilot program. Procurement has posted a request for proposals for eligible nonprofits and law enforcement entities to submit grant applications for funding assistance to help provide programs and services in the drug addiction and rehabilitation arena.
An evaluation process will begin once the grant proposals are opened Aug. 8. Kingsley said grant applicants will be assessed for their history and track record in addressing substance abuse issues and other factors.
Kingsley said grants can be awarded for various increments of money, but that no more than $200,000 can be awarded to any applicant in any single year.
Kinglsey said grant award decisions will be made by the Board of Supervisors and that money should flow to selected recipients in Sept. this year. He said the timetable will be different next year and run on a typical fiscal year calendar.
Kinglsey said the process will begin earlier next year with grant proposals likely submitted in March, 2024 and evaluated in April. He said that time frame meshes with intent for the next round of recipients receiving grant funding next July.
Grant application information is easily accessible through the Mohave County website, using clicks to navigate from government to procurement, to contracts and open solicitation. Procurement officer Morgan Michaels is handling the matter and a pre-proposal web conference is scheduled July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.