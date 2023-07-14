Settlement

Synthetic opioid prescriptions are believed to be largely responsible for the opioid epidemic. At the height of the crisis, 127.5 opioid prescriptions were issued in Mohave County per 100 residents in 2016, representing the highest ratio of prescriptions to residents in Arizona at that time.

 Adobe image

Its Procurement Department is soliciting proposals as Mohave County prepares to distribute revenue received through opiod litigation settlements. A grant program and process proposed by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley was approved during the July 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Kingsley told the Board that the county has taken in about $1.1-million in settlement money thus far with intent to distribute about two thirds of that, $700,000, in year one of what he called a pilot program. Procurement has posted a request for proposals for eligible nonprofits and law enforcement entities to submit grant applications for funding assistance to help provide programs and services in the drug addiction and rehabilitation arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.