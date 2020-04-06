The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted the resignation of County Manager Mike Hendrix after more than 30 years of service to the county.
“I have a lot to say about Mike Hendrix,” said Chairwoman Hildy Angius at Monday’s board meeting in Kingman. “We’re going to miss you.”
Hendrix announced his retirement earlier this year, which will become effective June 30.
The board also voted unanimously to ratify proposed amendments to the county’s requirements for special events. The changes apply to non-recurring events that take place on county land, which will now require 15 days’ notice to the county for gatherings of 50 to 200 participants.
For gatherings of more than 200 residents, event organizers will be required to give 45 days’ notice, and receive approval from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
