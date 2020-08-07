county elections 1.jpg

Allen Tempert (left), Mohave County Elections director, scans ballots Tuesday night at the Mohave County Elections Office.

 Courtesy of Roger Galloway

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said Friday that nearly 5,500 remaining early ballots have been tabulated and added to the unofficial results

Tempert added that “only a handful”of ballots remain to be verified in the recorder’s office. Mohave County’s voter turnout rose to 36.73 percent with the additional count.

The official final count must be posted by Thursday, August 13 at noon.

With the additional ballots, the Lake Havasu City Council race still shows candidates David Lane, Cameron Moses, and Nancy Campbell in the lead for the three open seats.

Sheriff Doug Schuster now has 27,008 votes counted in his favor, and opponent Mike Gannuscio’s count has been updated to 7,055 votes.

