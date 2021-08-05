Mohave County is mourning the loss of Yvonne Orr, its Administrative Services Director. Orr had been treated for an unspecified period of time at Kingman Regional Medical Center before she was transferred to a Phoenix hospital where she died Thursday.
``With a very sad and heavy heart I inform you that Yvonne Orr passed away today,” county manager Sam Elters said in a memo to county employees. ``Her family is in a state of shock and have asked for privacy.”
Elters memo asked that the family not be contacted and it did not indicate a cause of Orr’s death.
Elters declined comment when asked if the death was covid-19 related. He said any such confidential and personal information would have to come from family members or others.
Orr began working for the county as a secretary in the Clerk’s Office of the Board of Supervisors in April, 1990. As Director, Orr was key in the administration of the operation of the TV District, animal shelter, morgue and many other matters, and with her passes a tremendous amount of institutional history and savvy.
``Her ability to really find, provide background and historical information was impeccable,” Elters said. ``We have a huge void. We’ve lost a tremendous person. She truly will be missed.”
Service arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.