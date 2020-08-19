Property taxes will be higher this year after a split decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday. Now county residents will pay about two cents more in property taxes, with increases in the county’s library and television taxing districts.
The tax increases were a source of contention for supervisors at the board’s Aug. 3 meeting, where Supervisor Ron Gould objected to the potentially higher burden on taxpayers over the next fiscal year. Gould’s opposition to those taxes continued this Monday with a vote against. Supervisor Hildy Angius abstained from the vote entirely. With all other county supervisors in approval of tax rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the measure passed in a 3-1 vote.
“I feel there was no reason to raise taxes in a bad economy, with people hurting and businesses hurting,” Gould said in a Wednesday interview. “The county decided it should be government first, and this was after all county employees received a 2.5% raise. Several of our department heads got a raise of $10,000 per year. And now residents are having to pay for it.”
The increase in property taxes, to $1.90 per $100,000 of each Mohave County home’s value, is expected to yield $38.09 million in revenue for the county this fiscal year. Although taxes have increased, however, the board made its decision in favor of a $1.94 tax rate proposed by Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd.
But the county’s rate increases are sorely needed throughout areas of the county, officials said this month. The county’s flood control district maintained its 50-cent tax rate despite requests by Gould to reduce the rate by 48 cents – and that funding will be used in part to address concerns at the county’s Hualapai Mountain Basin. The basin provides water for Kingman residents that is projected to last less than a century longer, unless action is taken soon.
The Mohave County Library district will receive a 27-cent tax this year, increased from its previous 25.7-cent rate. According to library officials earlier this month, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has required more expenditures by the county’s library facilities to disinfect and maintain public safety.
For the county’s television improvement district, a six-cent tax rate has been approved this year, which is expected to save the district from possible failure. According to Mohave County Television Improvement District Yvonne Orr, the former rate of four cents would not be enough to sustain the district, which has operated at a loss for the past four years.
Final approval for the county’s 2020-21 property tax rates was a vote that was required to take place during the third week of August, under Arizona statute. It’s a decision usually made during a regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. But with an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the vote was instead carried out at a special meeting of the board on Aug. 17.
