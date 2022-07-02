An aquifer that supplies the majority of Kingman’s fresh groundwater could be depleted within the next hundred years, if action isn’t taken soon. After years of effort to address the issue, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is planning to appeal once more to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
The board is scheduled on Monday to vote on whether to approve a letter by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter to Arizona water authorities, urging Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke to establish the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The distinction would prohibit area agricultural interests from further irrigating from the city’s diminishing water supply.
According to statements in June by Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, There are about 77,740 acres of farmland in the Hualapai groundwater sub-basin, about 8,400 of which are cultivated. Within the past decade, agricultural interests have led to the aquifer being drained of almost 31,000 acre-feet more water annually than it can replenish per year, Walsh said.
The proposed letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources this month says that inaction by the department could result in the continued deterioration of Kingman’s water supply.
“Mohave County urges you to initiate the process to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area,” the letter said. “The citizens of Mohave County living both in and around the county seat of Kingman deserve to have their collective future secured, which justifies action at this time.”
Walsh said last month that at current trends, with no expected future growth for the city of Kingman or surrounding agricultural interests, water in the basin will fall below usable levels within the next 143 years. But if Kingman’s demand for water grows by 2.5% within the next 30 years, while agricultural interests remain constant, groundwater levels will only sustain the community for another 100 years.
Mohave County, the city of Kingman and the U.S. Geological Survey have partnered in finding solutions to the city’s groundwater crisis since 2017. The collaboration issued an update last month to ongoing water studies in the area as the need for conservation continues to rise. Its findings are expected to be shared with the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
“The unsustainable current groundwater withdrawal for irrigation purposes will endanger the 100-year Adequate Water Supply and well-being of the citizens and communities utilizing the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin, including Kingman. The (Mohave County) Board of Supervisors strongly believes that the Irrigation Non-Expansion Area designation is the best approach for the basin as large-scale agricultural use is rapidly depleting this aquifer,” the letter said.
According to Lingenfelter, those large-scale agricultural interests are expected to significantly expand in the future, without state intervention.
Previous appeals by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 2016 and 2020 to grant Irrigation Non-Expansion Area designation to the aquifer were denied by the Department of Water Resources. Those requests were denied, due to policy that allows the department to apply such a designation based only on existing groundwater measurements, rather than future predicted measurements.
According to a June 24 letter by Buschatzke to Lingenfelter, the Arizona Department of Water Resources will review new information by the U.S. Geological Survey, including current and predicted drought predictions, before rendering a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.