Mohave County will join Lake Havasu City and other municipalities throughout the state in a pending initiative to upgrade Arizona’s emergency dispatch network.
Plans are now being laid to enhance 911 dispatch systems throughout the state, and Mohave County will be among the first counties to upgrade to the new system. The improvements will be made later this year after an affirmative vote Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for a $587,000 budget increase, to cover costs of upgrading the county’s emergency dispatch network.
Upgrades to those systems – which serve the Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman and Colorado City Police Departments – are expected to allow faster, more efficient response by first responders in an emergency. Text messages will be sent seamlessly from the public to the upgraded 911 network, and the next generation 911 infrastructure will allow first responders to more quickly locate callers’ locations.
Improvements to local 911 networks will also allow law enforcement and emergency dispatchers to transfer data to other agencies as needed, saving valuable time in the event of an emergency.
According to statements last week by Mohave County Sheriff’s Dispatch Supervisor Jody Schanaman, the county’s current equipment has neared the end of its lifespan, and new emergency dispatch systems will streamline 911 systems and call services in the service of public health and safety.
The $587,000 in improvements will be funded under a grant from the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources.
