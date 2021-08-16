The Mohave County Fair will arrive in less than 30 days, but it will arrive under new management after a vote this week by the county’s governing board.
For more than 34 years, the county’s annual fair has been overseen in the Kingman area by the Mohave County Fair Association, under lease from Mohave County. But now fair supporters and former members of the association’s board of directors say that mismanagement and poor financial planning have left the county’s fairgrounds in dire straits. According to officials, the Fair Association was forced to seek a $40,000 line of credit for payroll expenses this year, and bookkeeping reports have allegedly poorly maintained - if not missing, entirely.
At Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the county’s governing board expressed dismay as to the state of the fairgrounds.
“I’ve driven out on the property and seen it for myself,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “The walls are leaning in, the buildings are caving in … it’s not a good situation.”
And according to Lingenfelter, the county’s concerns were shared by members of the Arizona State Fair Association, as well as advisors to the Governor’s Office.
“Through my conversations with the state fair board, I’ve been told that the governor’s grant funding for the county fair could be boosted to $157,000 this year,” Lingenfelter said. “The ones who administer that funding are watching the meeting today, and they also have concerns about the financial conditions of the Mohave County Fair Association. I’ve been told that if we don’t take over the fair immediately, they may withhold those funds.”
Mohave County officials began drafting plans in May for restoring management authority over the fairgrounds to the county, after the former Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was ousted by the Association’s Board of Directors. No explanation was given for Woods’ dismissal at that time, but several former members of the Fair Association were present at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to address their most recent concerns.
‘Fair’ arguments
Mohave County resident Gerald Olsen spoke at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. Olsen has been involved with the Fair Association for 38 years, and was a member of the Association’s founding board of directors.
“We proved the fairgrounds could pay its own way,” Olsen said. “We paid employee salaries, paid for the water, gas and electricity … we kept the doors open.
Now, Olsen says the fair is not what it once was – and proponents of the shift to direct operation by the county have cited deteriorating facilities, inconsistent bookkeeping and a financial shortfalls as cause for the county to terminate its lease agreement with the Fair Association.
“The last five years have been rough for the fairgrounds,” Olsen said. “Poor management and poor decision making have led to the current situation. I believe the time is right for Mohave County to step up and take over operations.”
Jerry Rogers has served as a member of the Mohave County Fair Association for more than 15 years, and is a former member of the Fair’s Board of Directors. The Fair Association was paid a $25,000 annual stipend to upkeep and maintain the fairgrounds. But according to Rogers, it is unclear how that money – or other revenue earned by the fair – was spent.
“I’ve seen what has happened to the fairgrounds, and I’m saddened by what we’ve lost,” Rogers said at Monday’s meeting. “We’ve had poor management and many years with no (financial) records. There’s no budget, and we can’t ask anyone where the money is going. A lot of us asked questions, and many of us were voted off the board. I believe the best thing for the fairgrounds would be for the county’s parks and recreation department take over.”
Judy Lent, of Kingman, has worked with the Fair Association for about 30 years. Lent said on Monday that she was disheartened by the current state of the county’s fairgrounds.
“In the past five years, I’ve seen the facility deteriorate almost beyond recognition,” Lent said.
No money to pay the ‘fair’
According to Fairgrounds Association representative Becky Fossen, last year’s coronavirus epidemic limited the organization’s ability to host events last year. With incomplete bookkeeping records and bills left unpaid under Woods’ leadership, Fossen says the past year has been a struggle for the Association.
“When (Woods) departed, a lot of our bills were in arrears,” Fossen said at Monday’s meeting. “A lot of the money we had went to pay for all of the things he left behind. That left us with nothing to move forward with.”
According to Fossen, the organization was forced to take a $40,000 line of credit this year in order to meet payroll costs, with the anticipation that revenue from this year’s county fair – as well as state funding for the fair – would be used to repay it.
Seeking a ‘fair’ solution
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the fairgrounds has not been cared for or maintained as agreed to by the Mohave County Fair Association almost 34 years ago. Elters informed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week that the county had three options for returning the fairgrounds to the county’s control.
The first option would be for the county to allow its current lease with the Fair Association to expire on March 31, without renewal. The second option, Elters said, would be to arrange a “clean” transition of the property to Mohave County’s control within the next 90 days.
The third option – and the option ultimately chosen by county supervisors on Monday – was to take immediate action to return operation over the fairgrounds to Mohave County within the next 45 days.
“Even though it would be a challenge, it would be a surmountable challenge,” Elters told the board. “Legally, the board has the means to cancel their lease with or without cause. I would recommend that a third-party audit be included in the board’s decision. The board needs to have clear, accurate accounting of the Fair Association’s assets and liabilities.”
Fair’s fair
The Mohave County Parks Department will now be tasked with administering this year’s Mohave County Fair in Kingman. According to Parks Director Kristen Zimmerman, however, the Arizona State Fair Association may be willing to co-host the event.
Under guidelines from the State Fair Association, Zimmerman said the fair may be smaller this year than in previous years – but full grant funding could be applied by the governor’s office.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to arrange for a transition of the fairgrounds to county management within the next 60 days. The Mohave County Manager’s Office will seek to ease the transition of management with the Arizona State Fair Board of Directors, and the Mohave County Fair Association.
And time is of the essence. The Mohave County Fair – the 75th fair in Mohave County’s history – is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.
“We’re positioned to hit the ground running,” said Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski at Monday’s meeting. “(Zimmerman) has a stellar reputation of operating revenue-generating facilities including Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park, both of which had record revenues even during the pandemic.”
