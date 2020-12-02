The Mohave County Health Department nursing staff was notified Wednesday of 178 new confirmed covid-19 cases. There were also two new covid-related deaths reported in the Kingman area. Both death involved people in their 80s.
Of the 178 new confirmed cases, there are 68 new cases in the Kingman area. 52 new cases in Bullhead City and 45 in Lake Havasu City. Of the 45 cases in the Havasu area, one is under 10 years old; three are 11-19; three are 20-29; four are 30-39; three are 40-49; seven are 50-59; eighteen are 60-69; three are 70-79; three are 80-89. There have been 6,491 positive cases in Mohave County since the beginning of the pandemic.
