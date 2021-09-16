Mohave County Silent Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of a missing Beaver Dam resident.
Marcelina A. Salgado, 21, was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say Beaver Dam resident Manuel Bravo-Gil, 46, is now wanted for questioning in Salgado’s disappearance.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Salgado or Bravo Gil is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call Mohave Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.
