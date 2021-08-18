Two Kingman residents and two Golden Valley residents have been sentenced after their arrests this year, as result of an ongoing law enforcement operation that has targeted suspected online sexual predators.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has for the past several years conducted ongoing undercover sting operations within the county, targeting suspects who have allegedly used the Internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation. On Wednesday, the county identified five such offenders who have been sentenced this year.
William L. Branch, 25, of Kingman, was arrested in January on charges of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, attempted use of a minor in a drug offense and attempted sexual conduct with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. Branch ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of luring a child under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of supervised probation.
Quinton A. Edwards, 25, of Golden Valley, was arrested last March on six counts of luring a minor younger than 15 for sexual exploitation, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated luring of a minor younger than 15 for sexual exploitation., Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted exploitation, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Edwards is also expected to serve 15 years of supervised probation as a sex offender upon his release.
Corbin J. Grizzel, 25, of Golden Valley, was arrested last March on three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 15. Grizzel pleaded guilty to one count of attempted furnishing obscene or harmful items to a minor, and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Robert A. Flores, 28, was arrested last January on charges of luring a minor younger than 15 for sexual exploitation, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Flores pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, and was sentenced to a lifetime of probation as a sex offender.
Five others have been arrested as part of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s sting operations. Those cases are still pending, and further information will be released as it becomes available.
