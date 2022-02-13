Corrections officers at the Mohave County Jail received a pay increase last year under an initiative by the sheriff’s office. Now, the contractors who keep the facility running may get the same.
For the past two years, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say maintenance at the Mohave County Jail has been a priority. With quarantine measures in place and extensive sanitation efforts ongoing, the facility has been challenged since the start of the pandemic – due in no small part to sick leave and mandatory overtime by corrections staff last year. But throughout the ordeal, crews have remained available at all times to maintain the facility.
New corrections staff received a $1 raise last year, and are expected to receive an equivalent raise next fiscal year, after a decision in August by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Now a new contract with Georgia-based CGL Facility Maintenance will increase the organization’s rates by about 4%.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted last week to approve the increase in CGL’s contract this week, from $42,485 to $44,185 until next February. Mohave County Jail Lt. Justin Sharpe says that CGL employees’ efforts haven’t gone unappreciated.
“The contract crew has been on hand 24/7, constantly fixing things on a moment’s notice,” Sharpe said. “The officers themselves are doing the sanitizing and cleaning, while the maintenance contractors repair anything inside the jail itself. Before I was recently promoted, I was a sergeant on the floor. I would say that jail supervisors and administrators would be happy with their progress.”
According to Mohave County Senior Procurement Officer Morgan Michaels, CGL Facility Maintenance contractors have not requested a rate increase within the past two years. The new 4% increase remains lower than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Cost Index for Overall Compensation for maintenance contractors, according to Michaels, which has increased nationally by 7% within the past 18 months.
The increased rate paid by the county will take effect March 3. The increase was passed as a consent agenda item at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, requiring no discussion by the board’s members.
