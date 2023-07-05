Chad Kingsley

Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley describes a new county grant program which will allow local agencies and organizations to offer new programs to assist those suffering from or at risk of opioid addiction. YouTube still image from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors' July 5, 2023 meeting.

 YouTube still image, July 5, 2023.

Substance abuse treatment organizations will have access to new grant funding this year through the Mohave County Health Department, courtesy of major U.S. pharmaceutical companies that were allegedly responsible for the opioid epidemic.

On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a plan by Health Director Chad Kingsley to issue $700,000 in opioid settlement funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the form of grants. Those grants would be provided by request to local agencies and organizations to treat, reduce or prevent opioid addiction in Mohave County.

