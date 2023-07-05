Substance abuse treatment organizations will have access to new grant funding this year through the Mohave County Health Department, courtesy of major U.S. pharmaceutical companies that were allegedly responsible for the opioid epidemic.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a plan by Health Director Chad Kingsley to issue $700,000 in opioid settlement funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the form of grants. Those grants would be provided by request to local agencies and organizations to treat, reduce or prevent opioid addiction in Mohave County.
Grant funding will be made available through a proposal process administered by the Mohave County Procurement Department. The county is expected to issue a request for proposals from interested organizations starting this month. Those proposals could be submitted to the county’s governing board for final approval as early as September.
As of this month, Mohave County has already received about $1.3 million in opioid settlement money from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. All 15 of Arizona’s counties are expected to receive almost $500 million in payments over the next 15 years - And according to Kingsley, other counties are already in the process of implementing grant programs of their own with that funding.
“Moving forward with our Mohave County opioid grant plan, this is technically kind of our pilot year,” Kingsley said at Monday’s board meeting. “To be conservative with it, we’re using two thirds of that funding. We’re going to make $700,000 available for our first year. Moving forward, each year (that funding) will be determined by how much is available.”
According to Kingsley, grant proposals by local agencies must be implemented in Mohave County, and grant funding will be capped at $200,000 per project. Recipients will be required to submit quarterly reports to determine how that funding is being used throughout Mohave County. Any opioid settlement funding not spent under the grant program will carry over into the next fiscal year, Kingsley said.
Mohave County was among counties struck hardest by the opioid epidemic, with 127.5 opioid prescriptions issued per 100 residents in 2016 - the highest ratio of prescriptions-to-residents in Arizona at that time. As such, Mohave County has received the third-highest allocation of money from opioid manufacturer settlements, behind Pima and Maricopa Counties.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 in favor of the program, with Lake Havasu City Supervisor Buster Johnson voting against.
Bullhead City Supervisor Hildy Angius, who has long been a proponent of substance abuse treatment and education in Mohave County, was absent during Monday’s vote.
