Mohave County could add a new solar energy project south of Kingman next year, meeting future energy needs diminishing water levels threaten the Southwest’s hydroelectric power supply.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a license agreement to authorize the location, construction, maintenance and operation of solar-electric distribution line facilities at Griffith Industrial Park, about 14 miles south of Kingman. The 25-year license agreement will allow Minnesota-based Greenstone Land Holdings to take its next steps in implementing a solar energy project that was almost denied in Mohave County earlier this year.

