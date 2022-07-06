More than $2.25 million in water infrastructure projects will be implemented in Northwestern Mohave County, after a vote this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday, the county’s governing board approved four new projects for Mohave County’s Fourth District, under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The projects will include a $165,000 investment to install two diesel generators for a well site in Meadview, and $535,000 will be used to purchase a 1,200-foot well with a 12-inch casing and new standpipe in Dolan Springs. In Chloride, $1 million will be used to install a new water tank and service transmission lines throughout the town of Chloride. In Lake Mead, $573,500 would be used to construct a new commercial well, a new water storage tank, and to replace a well pump and pipes that have become unreliable since their installation.
Chloride resident Diana Dunsmore appeared at Tuesday’s meeting to thank District Four Supervisor Jean Bishop for her efforts.
“(The improvements in Chloride are) desperately needed,” Dunsmore said. “It’s an old system with many failures because of its age, and we have no backup system. Monthly undetected water loss average is 40% or more, which is twice that of our neighboring water districts. The budget is strained as it is with repairs that we have now, and our budget experienced a 10% deficit in 2022. Without this grant, I don’t know how the water system could continue to upgrade and move forward.”
Bishop agreed that water availability in Chloride has long been lacking.
“Water pipes are continually breaking, and the fire hydrants don’t necessarily work … this is probably the most worthy water project of all of them that I am supporting,” Bishop said.
Not all members of the public were pleased with the proposed water infrastructure projects before the county’s governing board this week. Mohave County resident and self-described Donald Trump supporter Tanya Dousend objected to the use of funding in Chloride.
“This is another ARPA grant,” Dousend said. “That’s Biden’s agenda for equity and redistribution of our wealth. It appears taxpayers are being forced to pay for a brand new 1,200 foot well, and we’re being forced to pay to replace all the equipment … Just because somebody needs something doesn’t mean it’s my responsibility to provide them with what they need, even if it’s water or food.”
Dousend indicated at the meeting that the government’s use of its authority to impose intended altruism may not be in the community’s best interest.
“It’s consistent with Marxist values, and requires beneficiaries of our redistributed wealth to be of low income or moderate income.”
Dousend further informed the board that the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding for water infrastructure projects appeared to coincide with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda in reference to the availability and sustainability of water. She indicated that ARPA funding for improving water infrastructure in small communities may be a part of an overarching scheme by the international organization to control United States water supplies.
It was not Dousend’s first statement before the board in reference to Marxism or the use of ARPA funding for community service or water infrastructure projects. After Dousend’s comments, Bishop paused the hearing to ask if Dousend had further comments on any of the other projects proposed before the board on Tuesday.
“It would be okay with me if Tanya wants to speak on (water infrastructure projects proposed for Lake Mead and Meadview), just to get it out of the way,” Bishop said. “Are you gonna say ‘ditto, ditto, ditto’?”
“I’m not saying ‘ditto, ditto, ditto,” Doused said. “I’m bringing up different points each time, but if you’re hearing ‘ditto, ditto, ditto’, then I’m talking to a wall, I guess.”
Other members of the board, however, were in favor of the projects proposed by Bishop.
“I commend Supervisor Bishop for her water infrastructure projects,” said District One Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter this week. “It’s the best thing for us to do to leverage these funds for the future, and these are great projects.”
Each of Bishop’s proposed water infrastructure improvement projects was approved unanimously by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.