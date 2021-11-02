In Mohave County Superior Court, people are often ordered to repay their debt to society. But this week, society had a debt of its own to pay a retired Superior Court judge, who was called back to the bench earlier this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a $15,628 expense for the return of Superior Court Judge Charles Gurtler, who was called back to the bench after his June retirement to rule on two final cases. That pay will be disbursed through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Under a 2001 administrative order from the Arizona Supreme Court, a retired judge can be called back to the bench even after his or her retirement. Gurtler’s final two cases were deemed to “complex” to be transferred to another judge after his retirement, and he was tasked with seeing them to completion this year – at a compensation rate of $50 per hour.
According to court officials, one of those cases is set to be heard at trial in December, and will take about a month to finish.
The use of American Rescue Plan Act funding to compensate Gurtler was approved Monday at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
