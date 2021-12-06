The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a settlement with some of the nation’s largest opioid medication factors, for their alleged role in a crisis that killed almost 50,000 Americans in 2019 alone.
On behalf of county residents who may have suffered from the opioid epidemic, Mohave County is expected to receive about $8 million of a total $26 billion settlement offered by Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen Corporation. Once the settlement is finalized in U.S. District Court, Mohave County and other recipients of that funding will be required to abandon any existing or future litigation against the defendants.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Tyler Palmer, almost $500 million will be distributed to 15 counties and about 90 cities throughout Arizona as part of the settlement approved by Mohave County officials on Monday. That funding will be used to treat, prevent and educate the public on opioid use, in an effort to fight future opioid abuse among residents.
Mohave County’s agreement to the settlement at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board follows a decision in October by the county to approve a memorandum of understanding with WestCare Arizona, which will provide treatment services to county patients who suffer from opioid use disorder.
In October, 99 opioid overdoses were reported statewide, representing the lowest number of opioid-related overdoses since June 2017.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the opioid epidemic was responsible for about 66% of all overdose deaths, nationwide, in 2018 alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.