Mohave County health officials continue to see an increase in coronavirus cases within the 20-50 age range and say that, while these individuals may see less physical symptoms personally, they can easily spread it to others without realizing the devastating effects it has on those who are more vulnerable.
As of Thursday afternoon, Mohave County has a reported total of 1,228 cases and 83 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Of the county’s cases, 656 of the infected individuals are under the age of 50.
“If we’re going to slow — or better yet, stop — the spread of covid, we need help from this particular age group,” Health Director Denise Burley said in a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday. “While their symptoms may be fewer and more mild, those who they share the virus with may not be so fortunate, and those are the people we’re trying to protect.”
Burley added that the spread of new cases continues to stem from family and friend gatherings, where asymptomatic carriers can unknowingly spread it to others.
Testing efforts across the county are largely focused on those who do show symptoms, so they can be identified and placed into isolation as soon as possible. Due to a longer wait period for test results, Burley said those who get tested are instructed to self-quarantine until results are received. Currently, that can take up to a week.
After an individual’s results return positive, the county begins their investigation and contact tracing process, which involves identifying and monitoring those that the infected individual has spent time with in close proximity.
“We have had some individuals that are unwilling to share their contacts,” Burley said. “It’s not something we can force them to do, so we really just try to encourage them. If they’re not going to share that information with us, we do ask that they share with those contacts because they have the ability to reach out to those individuals.
The county is keeping a close eye on Havasu Regional Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center, Burley said, as both facilities have “butted up” to ICU capacity in recent weeks. Both Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City have seen much larger increases in cases in comparison to other counties. While she was unable to provide any numbers, Burley said the county is reaching out to both to see if they need any assistance from sister hospitals or the state.
Several ventilators are still available for use in extreme coronavirus cases throughout the county as of Thursday afternoon.
When it comes to wearing masks, Burley reminds residents that wearing them alone won’t bring an end to the pandemic. Masks are not a replacement for social distancing, good hygiene, or staying home when you’re sick, she said.
“All of those things play a role in reducing transmission,” she said, “and all of those steps have to be considered and taken if we’re going to make some progress here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.