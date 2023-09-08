Jeanne KEntch

Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch has implemented a $50 program to give property owners extra security to avoid the rare possibility that their land or home could be stolen.

 MacKenzie Dexter/ Kingman Miner

Affordable housing remains a rare commodity in Mohave County, with a 1% vacancy rate and seemingly few options for buyers. But that hasn’t stopped some criminals from cashing in a growing demand.

According to Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, real estate deed fraud (also known as property fraud, or “house-stealing”) has become an issue of growing concern for communities throughout Arizona. The crime involves the fraudulent recording of home ownership records, either on vacant property which is already owned. After securing the title to a victim’s property, perpetrators will often sell that property for a quick profit.

