Affordable housing remains a rare commodity in Mohave County, with a 1% vacancy rate and seemingly few options for buyers. But that hasn’t stopped some criminals from cashing in a growing demand.
According to Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, real estate deed fraud (also known as property fraud, or “house-stealing”) has become an issue of growing concern for communities throughout Arizona. The crime involves the fraudulent recording of home ownership records, either on vacant property which is already owned. After securing the title to a victim’s property, perpetrators will often sell that property for a quick profit.
Incidents of deed fraud have surged throughout the U.S. this year, Kentch says, and older Mohave County residents may be at greater risk. Kentch attended a meeting with Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Friday, to discuss the issue in Phoenix.
“We’re working to protect people,” Kentch said. “This kind of deed fraud is happening all over the state. It wasn’t just me, but a group of recorders, attorneys, assessors and others throughout the state who visited the Secretary of State (Friday) to talk about it, and the fraud people are experiencing.”
Last August, former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a warning to Arizona homeowners in reference to rising instances of deed fraud, with as many as 65 complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Office since January 2021.
In October, the Mohave County Assessor’s Office launched its Assessor Address Protection Program, designed to prevent possible future attempts at deed fraud against county residents or property. Now Kentch says other counties may follow Mohave County’s example, and protect homeowners throughout the state.
“It’s been very successful, and people appreciate that there’s a program like this out there for them,” Kentch said. “We did the research to find out how this fraud is happening. And most of the time, it starts with an address change (filed with the assessor’s office).”
Once perpetrators register a change of address for a property’s owners, they are able to request a copy of the home’s deed from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office. That deed is then used to facilitate the fraudulent sale of that property to unwitting buyers.
The Assessor Address Protection Program allows any property to file a notarized affidavit with the Mohave County Assessor’s Office, requesting that they be the only authorized agent that can change the mailing address on a property. Once that affidavit is submitted, the address can only be changed with a second notarized affidavit.
If an attempt is made to change the address of a property owner, assessor’s staff will contact that property owner by telephone to inform them of the issue - With a verification process to ensure that the call’s recipient is the registered owner.
Membership in the program requires a $50 processing fee. And although the program may not be completely foolproof, it remains an additional layer of security for Mohave County homeowners against potential fraud.
“We’re very excited about the possibility of what we can accomplish for Arizona as a whole,” Kentch said. “It’s taken more than a year to put this together … and we’re hoping that in time, we can offer the program at no cost. Older residents, whose property has been paid off, and they have no mortgage - Those are the easiest targets for this kind of fraud. People really appreciate this extra layer of security.
For more information about the Assessor Address Protection Program, visit the Mohave Country Assessor’s page at mohave.gov.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.