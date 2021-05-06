New reforms to Arizona’s civil asset forfeiture laws could mean the end of a multi-agency task force created to fight drug trafficking throughout the region, according to Mohave County’s chief prosecutor.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2810, which will effectively prohibit law enforcement agencies from seizing the property of criminal defendants unless that property is evidence that a crime has been committed.
For Mohave County, it could mean waiting until after a criminal trial is over before seized property or currency can be used by the state — and according to County Attorney Matt Smith, it could spell the end of the county’s MAGNET task force.
“MAGNET has operated successfully for 30 years in Mohave County, and we want to be able to keep it going. But we’ve been seeing a systematic decrease in the federal grant funding we get. With those lost grants and the loss of forfeiture income, we could have to make significant cutbacks to MAGNET at the very least.”
Civil asset forfeiture has in recent years been the subject of national debate. It’s the process of seizing property or money suspected to have been used in the commission of a crime. Smith says the majority of assets seized in Mohave County by law enforcement have been received during drug interdiction efforts on county roadways. It was funding seized from suspected smugglers of narcotics, used in part to fund the very task force created to investigate them.
Smith says the amount of funding seized in cases of civil asset forfeiture has always been unpredictable, yet simultaneously reliable as a source of law enforcement funding.
“(Civil asset forfeiture claims) are used when it’s appropriate,” Smith said. “They’re used to go after the people who traffic these drugs in Mohave County. A lot of it comes from vehicles traveling on Mohave County highways, carrying inexplicably large amounts of cash and drugs. It’s random, but consistent.”
But the process was never a simple one, even before the new reforms were approved this week. According to Smith, the new law may have required greater foresight.
“The defendant has an attorney to protect his or her rights, and there are judges to make sure everything is fair,” Smith said.
Smith says the system wasn’t without its flaws. Proponents of the bill have argued on the side of protecting citizens’ personal rights and property, but Smith believes the state’s legislature may have acted too rashly.
“My opinion is that it was definitely in need of some reform,” Smith said. “And there have been some cases where property was forfeited that shouldn’t have been. But I think our legislature in this instance has gone overboard. The argument is usually that the defendant was innocent, or that somebody stole grandma’s car … but I’ve never seen a case of forfeiture under those circumstances in Mohave County.”
The MAGNET task force, funded in part by civil asset forfeiture claims, comprises investigators from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. They work collaboratively from a joint office alongside as many as four full-time prosecutors to streamline and coordinate narcotics investigations throughout the county.
“With large amounts of money … that’s how cartels are run. With the revision to the law, we may have to return the money before anything happens in court – in a lot of cases, that means we’ll never see it again. It will go back to the cartels.”
State Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci voted in favor of the bill last month, as did State Sen. Sonny Borrelli. Attempts to contact each by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
Lake Havasu City Police officials weren’t immediately able to provide information about local civil asset forfeiture claims on Thursday.
In 2017, Havasu Chief of Police Dan Doyle reported the city had filed 42 civil asset forfeiture claims in the three years prior. During that time, about $158,000 in cash and an assortment of vehicles believed to have been used in criminal enterprises had been seized.
According to Doyle’s statements in 2017, seizure claims in Havasu require oversight from city prosecutors, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Mohave County courts before they can be legitimized.
In that interview, Doyle said that all money seized in Havasu during civil asset forfeiture was used to fund MAGNET task force operations and maintenance, as well as equipment for the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
