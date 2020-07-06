Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith is requesting $38,885 in emergency grant funding as his office faces the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Mohave County’s criminal justice system, prosecutors have had to adapt to social distancing and public safety measures required by the Arizona Department of Health and the Arizona Supreme Court. With meetings held through video conferencing application, Zoom, and the anticipation of employees working from home, the County Attorney’s Office has implemented new technology to keep the wheels of justice turning.
Today, Smith will seek formal approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors of a grant under the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
According to Smith, line items in his grant request included Zoom licenses, which would allow appearances in court by jury members, county employees or others who could not otherwise be there in person. The software is already well-used by the County Attorney’s Office for interoffice meetings.
The grant also will be used to pay for other items conducive to employees who must work from home, or are distancing themselves during the crisis.
Those items will include conference call equipment, phone lines, laser printers and toner, cleaning supplies, scanners and 10 tablet computers for support staff.
“Just about everything will be covid-related, with the anticipation that some employees may have to work from home,” Smith said.
Teleconferencing equipment proved essential last week as prosecutors held the county’s first jury trial after a three-month hiatus. Throughout the trial, jurors were socially distanced while using Zoom to observe witness testimony and attorneys’ arguments in the case.
For Smith’s employees, the reliance on technology and teleconferencing to perform their duties is a new reality for many in the criminal justice system. As Mohave Superior Court adjusts to the challenges posed by the crisis, courts including Maricopa County Superior Court have yet to resume jury trials of their own.
“Morale remains pretty good,” Smith said of his employees. “They’ve used the extra time to get caught up and get through as many cases as possible. But it’s difficult navigating these trials with new technology, and using it to select a jury. We have to make sure people who have problems hearing can know what’s happening … there are a lot of different challenges. A lot will be determined by what happens in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.