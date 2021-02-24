County Attorney Ryan Esplin could get a pay boost with his promotion to Chief Civil Deputy, should the salary raise be approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors.
The current chief civil deputy is retiring March 5, so County Attorney Matt Smith chose Esplin to step in.
Esplin makes $117,936 per year in his current capacity as a civil deputy, according to Mohave County Human Resources. He represents the Board of Supervisors, county administration, human resources, risk management, procurement, finance and elections over the past four years. Esplin also has years of experience as a deputy state public defender in Colorado, a civil and criminal associate attorney, and a managing attorney.
His new position would involve more administrative responsibilities, Esplin said, and it comes with a proposed pay increase of about $13,000 annually. The retiring chief civil deputy currently earns $133,910, so the county will save about $3,000 annually with the salary proposed for Esplin.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the salary increase during Monday’s meeting, and Esplin will officially assume the full duties of his position on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.