The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week ratified a ban on all fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county, which took effect last week. Although that decision affects the communities of Desert Hills and Horizon Six, Lake Havasu City officials say that residents can continue to use legal fireworks this Fourth of July.
“Around the Fourth of July is when we see the biggest risk for consumer fireworks to start fires,” said Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Stewart on Monday. “The risk is there this year.”
According to Stewart, the ban on fireworks in unincorporated areas of Mohave County was recommended by fire chiefs throughout the region.
“We recognize it’s a hardship on people who want to have fireworks,” Stewart said. “But in terms of dry conditions, the risk of fires will be much more severe (on July 4) than it is now. Fires could start by fireworks and the threat they could create.”
Stewart says the ban will affect legal fireworks as well as fireworks that would be illegal to possess under Arizona law. In Arizona, sparklers and similar devices are normally permissible for July 4 fireworks displays. Devices such as bottle rockets, roman candles – or any other product designed to shoot into the air or explode – cannot legally be used or possessed under Arizona statute.
“Even with legal fireworks, they can still start fires when people throw them out like they’re cigarettes. And right around July is when fire conditions are most severe.”
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, however, objected to the proposed ban at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“I believe the majority of fires on the Fourth of July are started by illegal fireworks, and not consumer fireworks that throw sparks three feet in the air,” Gould said. “Those fireworks are unspectacular, but they still allow children to celebrate the birth of our nation. History has been so dumbed down that (children) don’t have any idea about the birth of our nation, ‘rockets red glare’, ‘bombs bursting in air’ … I’d rather allow it.”
In Lake Havasu City, municipal ordinance and state statute will be observed with no additional restrictions, according to Fire Marshal Scott Hartman.
“This is something the county does almost every year,” Hartman said Tuesday. “But there’s so much brush in the unincorporated county. The only time fireworks have caused an issue here is when they’re illegal fireworks. Since those fireworks are being used illegally anyway, a ban would have no effect.”
Although illegal fireworks have caused the most risk for Havasu residents, Hartman says those celebrating the holiday with legal fireworks should still remain cautious.
“We always recommend that even if it’s legal, people should let their fireworks sit out overnight after use, and give them a chance to cool down before throwing them away, rather than putting them in the trash immediately after use.”
Hartman says Havasu residents should remember that if a firework device “shoots into the air, or explodes,” it’s illegal in the state of Arizona.
